Largest jump with 731 new cases as state moves into phase 2 of reopening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 176 with 11,574 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a June 12 news conference. The governor released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:
Arkansas saw the largest one-day jump in cases with 731 new cases bringing the total cases to 11,547 cases
There are 3,764 active cases in Arkansas according to Governor Hutchinson.
16 more cases are hospitalized making the total number of hospitalized 203.
5 more deaths making the total 176 deaths in Arkansas.
Top counties for new cases:
Washington County
Madison
Lee
Pulaski
Sebastian
Benton
Over 5591 tests have been done over the last 24 hours and they say they will continue to expand.
Tyson Food is testing all employees in various facilities. Out of the 1102 team members in Springdale, 199 have tested positive, of 199 positive cases, only one was symptomatic according to Governor Hutchinson