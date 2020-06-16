Arkansas Governor Hutchinson signs executive orders including workers compensation and medical immunity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 182 with 12,917 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a June 15 news conference. The governor released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

Along with that Governor Asa Hutchinson signed three executive orders into action. These included Workers Compensation Coverage, Medical Immunity and Business Liability.

Workers Compensation assures workers compensation coverage for employees. COVID-19 is considered an occupational disease and will be an exception to prohibition on compensation.

Medical immunity means Health care workers and providers are authorized to use crisis standards of care to treat COVID-19 patients. Health care providers as emergency workers are immune from civil liability. Immunity does not extend to reckless conduct.

The third executive order dealt with business liability. All businesses and their employees shall be immune from civil liability as a result of exposure to COVID-19. Immunity does not apply to willful, reckless or intentional.

Additional details he provided:

Governor Hutchinson said they have done 7063 tests a record number over the last 24 hours.

Cumulative Total of COVID-19 Tests:

He said that we have done 68,069 tests so far with a goal of 120,000 in June.

Counties with most new cases:

Washington with 126 new cases

Benton County with 56 new cases

Sevier County with 20 new cases