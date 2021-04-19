Arkansas governor hopes to have ‘big’ week for vaccines

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he hopes the upcoming week is a “big” one for COVID-19 vaccinations. On Sunday he was encouraging people to “do your part to help.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 22 percent of the state’s population have completed their vaccination. The CDC says that about 33 percent of the population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Arkansas Health Department on Sunday reported 45 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases. Health officials say there was one additional death, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 5,694.