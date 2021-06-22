Arkansas governor creates outdoor recreation office

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks during a news conference in Little Rock, Ark. Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, March 25, 2021 signed a law banning transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s creating an office that will focus on outdoor recreation in the state.

Hutchinson on Monday announced the new office of outdoor recreation, which he says will be part of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. The department’s secretary will soon start a search for a director to lead the new office.

Hutchinson said he’s also creating an advisory board to help guide the new office.

Hutchinson announced the office at a news conference where he also said the Blue Mountain Natural Area is joining the state’s inventory of outdoor recreation sites.