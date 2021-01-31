Arkansas gov.: Vaccine distribution ‘seamless’ under Biden

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine has been “seamless” under the administration of President Joe Biden.

Hutchinson said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that anything that can be done to speed up production of vaccines, including invoking the Defense Production Act, would be good. The state reported on Saturday that 299,938 of the 520,00 doses Arkansas has received of the coronavirus vaccine have been given.

Hutchinson said he was “delighted” the state had a 14% increase in vaccine supply last week, adding, “Thank goodness we have that partnership which is good with the federal government.”