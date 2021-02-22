Arkansas’ GOP governor says he won’t back a Trump 2024 bid

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson said Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, he will not back former President Donald Trump if he runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ Republican governor is making clear he won’t back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024.

Asa Hutchinson says “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party.

Hutchinson told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump is “going to have a voice” as a former president, but that he “should not define our future.” In the interview, Hutchinson was asked whether he would ever support Trump again. The governor replied, “No, I wouldn’t.”

Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.”