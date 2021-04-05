Arkansas driver wrecks vehicle after being shot; person of interest arrested

TRUMANN, Ark. — Police in Trumann are investigating a shooting and wreck that left one person wounded early Monday morning.

According to Trumann Police, police were called just before 2 a.m. to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Highway 69 near Hero’s Lane in Trumann. The driver, who is 18 and from Trumann, was injured and was flown to Memphis.

Upon further investigation, the driver was found to have been shot. A person of interest was arrested Monday afternoon and is being held as the investigation continues.