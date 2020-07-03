Arkansas DOT campaign to keep kids from getting locked in hot cars

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — “Park, look, lock,” is a slogan you’ll hear all summer long. It’s part of a public service campaign by the U.S. Department of Transportation to combat child vehicular heatstroke deaths across the country.

There are several steps you may take to keep your kids safe. For example:

Keep your car locked at all times to prevent a child from climbing in and getting trapped inside.

Never leave your child in a car when running errands, not even for one minute.

“It’s just something that we definitely want to implore everyone to make sure that they take the few extra minutes to make sure that everyone is out of the car and they’re taking all of the safety precautions especially in these high temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing in the next two weeks all the way into the next summer,” said Pea Ridge Police Department Lt. Michael Lisenbee.

Data shows at least 855 children have died to car heat strokes since 1988.