Arkansas doctors gather to discuss statewide coronavirus response

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Arkansas is now dealing with nine presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and medical experts from across the state gathered this week to help keep the Natural State safe.

A group of doctors from West Memphis were part of those medical experts who gathered to address a handful of topics in the medical field, but at the top of everyone’s list right now is COVID-19.

Depending on where they’re from, Arkansas doctors are planning preventive measures, testing and treatment plans for the pandemic.

Whether doctors are in an affected area or in a county bracing for the coronavirus to arrive, the top priority for Arkansas’ medical minds was to get everyone on the same page.

"The state has been inundated with trying to do all the testing, just trying to come up with a coordinated effort between state and private and using those commercial carriers to really increase testing," said Dr. Susan Ward-Jones, CEO of East Arkansas Family Health Center.

While only nine cases have been identified in Arkansas at this time, the state is trying to streamline its testing process due to concerns about the current number of tests and the availability of testing units.

They ask that residents research COVID-19 symptoms before rushing to the worst-case scenario.

"Not everybody at this point can be tested," Ward-Jones said. "We’re gonna have to meet clinical criteria to be tested. Maybe somewhere along the line, we can do more testing."

For people who have not been exposed, Arkansas health professionals urged clean hygiene, caution and social distancing.

For those closer to the virus, doctors are working around the clock for treatment and solutions.

"I have a meeting with my staff; I have another meeting with physicians from across the state of Arkansas, just sharing best practices on how we coordinate efforts to really stymie this pandemic," Ward-Jones said.

Even doctors are still in the early stages of understanding COVID-19, but Arkansas doctors are continuing to work as coordinating group to help keep residents safe.