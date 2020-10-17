Arkansas Department of Health releases vaccine distribution plan to CDC

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, syringes of SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac are displayed during a media tour of its factory in Beijing. China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released a 50-page interim draft regarding a COVID-19 vaccination plan for the state of Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Health had until close of business Friday to submit a draft of the COVID-19 vaccination plan to the Centers of Disease Control.

The ADH says all the information is subject to change.

The draft includes a three phase approach of releasing vaccines to the public.

In Phase 1, Arkansas personnel in critical functional roles in Phase-1A will receive initial COVID-19 vaccine to maintain Arkansas–wide operational capacity.

Phase-1B tier population will proportionally receive initial available, potentially limited, doses.

Phase 1-A

Health care personnel likely to be exposed to patients with COVID-19, including those working in hospitals, home health care, primary care clinics, dialysis treatment centers, long-term care facilities, plasma and blood donation workers, public health nurses, school and university health clinics, and ADH Local Health Units

Health care workers providing testing or vaccinations for COVID-19

First-responders and emergency preparedness workers (e.g., Emergency Medical

Services (EMS), fire departments, etc.)

Services (EMS), fire departments, etc.) Essential government leaders

Phase 1-B

People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with

underlying medical conditions

underlying medical conditions People 65 years of age and older

Essential workers at increased risk:

o Daycare employees

o Employees of state correctional facilities

o K-12 school employees including teachers, aides, janitorial and other staff

o Law enforcement

o Meatpacking plant workers (particularly poultry workers)

o Other Government employees:

In Phase 2, in the scenario according to the ADH, the supply of available vaccine has increased providing access to vaccination services for a larger population.

Vaccination is expanded to all Phase-1 populations not previously covered

Target broad provider networks and health care settings, including:

Medical facilities including physician offices, health clinics, and dental clinics and pharmacies

Other critical infrastructure personnel, such as utility, transportation and grocery store

employees

employees Other food processing and manufacturing plants.

Residents of long-term care facilities and other congregate-living facilities

University employees

In Phase 3, in the scenario according to the ADH, there is likely a sufficient vaccine supply and slowing demand for vaccinations.

Expand Phase-2 vaccine administration network for increased access in Arkansas

Monitor COVID-19 vaccine uptake and coverage in critical populations and enhance

strategies to reach populations with low vaccination uptake or coverage

strategies to reach populations with low vaccination uptake or coverage Target hard to reach populations, homeless, vulnerable populations, and low

vaccination uptake or coverage areas

vaccination uptake or coverage areas Focus on equitable vaccination access to vaccination services and allocations