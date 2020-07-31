Arkansas Department of Agriculture is collecting unsolicited seeds

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture encouraged those who received unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact them.

The department said it has received multiple reports from citizens across the state that they received the seeds.

The packages appear to be coming from China, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Photos shared by state agriculture departments show packages marked with labeling from China Post, which operates the official postal service of China. Some of the labels also indicate that the packages contain jewelry, although inside is typically a packet of seeds in clear, plastic packaging.

Arkansas authorities said anyone who received the packages should not open, plant or throw them away. Instead, put them in a sealed bag and report it here. An employee with the department will arrange to have the package picked up for testing.

If you already planted the seeds, contact the agency and let them know.

At this time the agency said there is no evidence that anything malicious is taking place.

“The USDA-APHIS does not have any evidence that this is something other than a “brushing scam” where sellers send unsolicited items to unsuspecting consumers and then post false reviews to boost sales,” a release from the agriculture department said. “Based on preliminary analysis of the seed samples the USDA received on July 17, 2020, the seed packets appear to be a mix of horticultural and weed species.”

All 50 states have now issued warnings about the seeds.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said at a briefing on Tuesday that the address labels were forged and that China Post has asked USPS to send those packages to China for investigation.

USPS said in a statement that it was aware of the mailings and is in consultation with federal, state and local partners. The agency declined to elaborate further.