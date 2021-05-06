Arkansas crime unit arrests two, seizes weapons and drugs during raid

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Two men are facing charges after Blytheville’s street crimes unit seized weapons and drugs during a multi-agency raid.

Sergeant John Caruthers with the Blytheville Police Department’s street crimes unit says intel led officers and drug task force agents to an apartment on North First Street with a search warrant in hand.

“We had received information about possible gun and gang violence within the area,” Caruthers said.

They were looking for, and found, illegal drugs.

“We found approximately two pounds of marijuana and approximately 100 ecstasy pills,” Caruthers said.

They also found five loaded guns with large capacity magazines.

“We had assault rifles, shotgun, handguns,” Caruthers said. “One of them was a long barrel shotgun with about a 30-round magazine. Then we also had a Draco, an AK-47.”

Initially, 10 people who were outside the apartment were detained as officers conducted their search. Coley Wells, identified as the subject of the investigation, jumped out a rear window and fled but later turned himself in.

Officers also arrested Kaylan Dority inside the apartment. Both men face drug and weapons charges.

Officers believe the arrests and seizure of drugs and weapons will show the public that police are listening to their concerns about crime.

“It shows the citizens of Blytheville that we are out here, and we are trying to work hard to make Blytheville a safer community for everyone,” Caruthers said.

Dority and Wells bonded out of the Mississippi County Jail and are due in circuit court later this month.