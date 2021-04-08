Arkansas crews work to clean up damage after severe storms

TYRONZA, Ark. – Crews are working to repair the damage left behind after storms ripped through Arkansas.

No injuries have been reported after Wednesday’s severe storms brought high winds and power outages to portions of Arkansas.

Thursday morning, utility crews with Craighead Electric Cooperative worked to replace downed lines and poles after Wednesday’s storm moved through Poinsett County, Arkansas, near Tyronza.

Ethan Gann and his wife were home when high winds rattled the windows of their mobile home.

“Yeah, it shook, it actually shook the trailer house back and forth. Not much, but it seemed like it was an earthquake,” Gann said.

Gann says the pair hunkered down.

“She acted like it was fine, but it kinda scared me,” Gann said. “I kind of took all precautions and got in the closet, threw some things over us.”

They were lucky. Only their patio furniture was re-arranged.

“Seems it went from west to northeast real quick,” Gann said.

Winds were strong enough to blow over a heavy pivot irrigating system on a nearby farm. WREG crews saw trees snapped, as well as basketball goal posts and garbage bins toppled.

For Christy Tacker, it’s time to breathe a sigh of relief. She just opened the Main Street Diner and Grocery in Tyronza, and the last thing she needed was for a storm to injure her two employees who were on duty.

“We seen the weather was supposed to get bad, and there was two girls working. I wasn’t here,” Tacker said. “I kept looking outside, seeing how dark it was getting, wind was picking up pretty bad.”

She and her husband shut the store down and got their employees to safety.

“The rain started coming down. The wind’s blowing pretty hard. I just wanted to get them home before it really hit here,” Tacker said.

There were no reported tornadoes in Poinsett County, and power is now restored.