DEWITT, Ark.- Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright has resigned after a video of him using racial slurs made the rounds on social media.

The quorum court called a special meeting Friday morning asking for his resignation.

#BREAKING Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright resigns after a video of him using racial slurs made the rounds on social media. The quorum court called a special meeting this morning asking for his resignation. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/oXO9d4POyv — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) August 28, 2020

Wright admitted he was in the video.

Wright said he didn’t mean it that way, but after enough people spoke out calling for his resignation, he ultimately decided to resign.

This is a developing story.