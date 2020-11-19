Arkansas city shows support for slain police officer Travis Wallace

HELENA-WEST Helena, Ark. — There was an emotional display of support Thursday for the family of slain Helena-West Helena Police Officer Travis Wallace.

Wallace, a five-year veteran, was killed Nov. 12 while attempting to arrest a shooting suspect. Thursday, there was a very special presentation today for the officer’s 9-year-old son.

“It inspires people. They love to see Ole Glory cause it gives them hope and belief that we can make it through whatever crisis we’re going through,” said Nathaniel Thomas of Forrest City.

The Gulf Var veteran, who’s been running across Arkansas ever since March, will be running next week for a fallen staff member in Pine Bluff.

“Way too many times we see blue lights flashing for senseless things like this. We got to stay together, we got to stay strong,” he said.

Officer Wallace’s sister, Terrica Wallace, called her brother “a true protector.”

“He was a hero to us and know we’re finding he was a hero to a lot of people,” she said.

Family said they will miss his sense of humor. They were overwhelmed by the show of support.

“When you see on the news you don’t expect it to happen to you,” Terrica Wallaca said. “We knew the risk was there, but it should not have happened like this, you know. He has a nine year old son, now won’t have his dad around to celebrate those ‘milestone’ moments in his life.”