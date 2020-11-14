Arkansas city holds vigil for police officer killed in line of duty

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — An Arkansas town came together to mourn Friday night after a Helena-West Helena Police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Wallace was killed Thursday while trying to arrest Latarius Howard, who was wanted for a November 1 shooting. Police say Howard opened fire on Wallace.

Police say Howard and another man, identified as Bruce Hillie, then fled to Mississippi before being arrested Friday morning.

Wallace died at the hospital.

His uncle and former Helena-West Helena Police chief Uless Wallace spoke at a vigil outside the police department. He was joined by religious leaders and dozens of fellow officers from various departments.

Earlier, Wallace’s body was escorted through town after arriving home from the state crime lab in Little Rock.

“I just can’t imagine what his son is going through because now he has to go through his life without his dad,” said Wallace’s sister Terica Wallace.

He would have celebrated his 10th birthday with his father next month.

Both men arrested in connection with Wallace’s murder are being held in the Sunflower County Jail in Mississippi, awaiting extradition to Arkansas. Howard, who is accused of shooting Wallace, is charged with capital murder.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Wallace’s family.