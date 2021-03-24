Arkansas bill could allow medical professionals freedom to refuse care

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A new bill in Arkansas could make medical care less accessible, but advocates say it would actually improve the quality of care.
The Medical Ethics and Diversity bill would allow for Arkansas doctors and medical professionals to refuse to treat a patient based on religious or moral objections.
One proponent of the group is the Alliance Defending Freedom. They say some in the medical field are being put in uncomfortable positions that could affect care.
“Some nurses have been forced to participate in abortions or even medical students have been pressured to participate in certain procedures or research that violates their ethical beliefs,” said Matt Sharp, senior council with Alliance Defending Freedom.
The group points to abortions, assisted suicide and opioid use as examples of treatment that some feel uncomfortable with. They say the bill has both medical professionals and potential patients in mind.
“It was done not just from ADF and legislators, but medical professionals, including the Arkansas surgeon general that testified in support of this bill,” Sharp said.
Some detractors of the bill believe it is discriminatory toward the Arkansas’ LGBTQ community. We reached out to Out Memphis, an LGBTQ advocacy group in the Mid-South, but did not hear back.
The bill has not been signed into law yet, and some elected officials say they want more information.
“I’m not really familiar with that, but I do want to say it’s a personal decision for everyone,” West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said.
The Alliance Defending Freedom insists the bill would be about more diversity in the medical community.
“Doctors that may support some procedures are able to thrive, and those that may have conscience objections are able to thrive as well and won’t be run out of the medical profession,” Sharp said.