CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Crittenden County are searching for a murder suspect.

The sheriff’s department said 26-year-old Stacy Malcolm Abram is on the run after being accused of killing another person in Earle, Arkansas on May 7.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could earn up to $2,000.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.