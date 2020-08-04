Arkansas authorities searching for man in Mississippi River

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas are searching for a man that may have gone into the Mississippi River overnight.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department told WREG they are searching for a 21-year-old man. They said his car was discovered still running after it crashed into a guard rail on the Arkansas/ Mississippi bridge around 12:30 a.m.

It’s believed that the man may have jumped off the bridge.

Search crews have been searching the area since.