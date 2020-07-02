Arkansas Attorney General warns about identity theft involving unemployment benefits

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 120 Arkansans received letters about unemployment benefits, they never applied for, according to Arkansas State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge said her office has also received reports from people getting unemployment checks only to be contacted by scammers claiming it was a mistake and to forward the money to them.

“Because of COVID, people are able to apply for unemployment online and now con-artists are simply sitting at computer banks and filling out that information, stealing tax payer money that needs to go to families and individuals who need those resources right now,” she said.

If you believe you have been scammed, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.