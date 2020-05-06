Arkansas and Tennessee salons begin reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After weeks of being closed, salons and barbershops in Tennessee and Arkansas were allowed to reopen Wednesday.

The good news comes with a long list of guidelines designed to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

“We closed down the end of March, and we really didn’t know when we were going to come back,” said Jay Holmes, owner of Presidential Barber Lounge on Madison Avenue.

Holmes was more than ready to reopen his doors Wednesday and welcome customers back, while following the new health department guidelines.

“We were concerned about our protection and our clients’ protection also,” Holmes said. “We were willing to wait, but at the same time, we were anxious to get back.”

Now customers have their temperatures checked and are provided with sanitizer and masks, which, unless a client is having his beard trimmed, must be worn.

Holmes said customers must have an appointment or wait in their car until called.

In Germantown at Jolie Hair Studio, reopening day came with mixed emotions.

“It’s been hard,” owner Ouida Rand said. “It’s a lot of changes that had to take place before we could even open.”

The salon’s owner removed chairs and magazines from the reception area but is determined to rebuild her customer base.

“I am going to be able to meet my customer demand,” Rand said. “I’m just going to increase my days. I had cut down to four days a week. I am now going to work seven days a week.”

For Charlette Jones, owner of Charlette’s Salon in West Memphis, Arkansas, the uphill climb to reopening means adapting to a new normal.

“It’s a lot of fears that I have, but overall I’m glad we’re open, and I’m trying to take the precaution measurements, so I can protect myself, my family, as well as my clients and their families,” Jones said.