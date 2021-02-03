Arkansas Amber Alert issued for two-year-old boy from Texas

CELINA, Texas — Texas authorities have requested an Arkansas Amber Alert for a two-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Levy Pugh is believed to be with Isaac Pugh, 42, of Celina, Texas. Authorities did not release any details surrounding the disappearance, but said Isaac Pugh may be traveling with the child in a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate MDT1625.

Levy was described as beeing 2’06”, 35 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

If you know anything that could help police, call (972) 547-5350.