Arkansas abortion law requiring rape, incest reports signed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a measure that will require victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state’s 20-week limit.

The measure Hutchinson signed Wednesday requires abortion providers to document that a crime has been reported to law enforcement if the procedure is performed on rape or incest victims beyond the state’s current cutoff.

It would also add the requirement to other abortion limits that have been blocked by the courts.