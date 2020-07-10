Argument over Memphis basketball coach leads to shooting, attempted murder charges being filed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight between cousins regarding University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway led to a physical altercation and attempted murder charges being filed against a Mid-South man.

According to police, first responders were called to the 1100 block of Haynes on July 3 after a man was shot in the chest.

The victim told police that he was inside the home when he got into a fight with his cousin over whether or not Hardaway was a good coach. The verbal altercation escalated and that’s when Tyrone Taylor allegedly punched the man in the face before pulling out a gun and firing.

Taylor was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.