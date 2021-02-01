Argument over hair clippers reportedly led man to shoot father in the head at Tennessee apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested on a charge of attempted criminal homicide nearly one week after police said he shot his 56-year-old father in the back of the head during an argument over hair clippers inside of an apartment in the Edgehill community.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. on Jan. 26 to a reported shooting on Horton Avenue off 12th Avenue South.

When first responders arrived, they said a victim was located with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

A warrant states detectives spoke with a witness who said Corey Crockett and his father were in an argument over hair clippers inside the living room. The witness said the two continued to argue at the front door of the apartment and he heard a gunshot, then saw Crockett’s father fall to the floor.

Corey Crockett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said the victim’s doctor explained he suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and it appeared the bullet had traveled to the front of his face and broke his jaw. Due to the severity of the injuries, detectives said they were not able to interview the victim.

Crockett was arrested Sunday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $1 million.

A booking photo for Crockett was not immediately released by Metro police.