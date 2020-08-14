Argument ends with a car crashing into side of Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument between a man and woman ends with a car crashing into a Memphis church.

It happened at New Hope in Christ Ministries along Vera Cruz Street in East Memphis overnight.

The pastor told WREG a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot when the woman hit the gas, sending the car into the side of the church. The security alarm went off and police were called to the scene.

Investigators have not said if it was an accident or intentional. No one was hurt.

The hole in the side of the church was covered with plywood until repair can be made.