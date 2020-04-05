Area churches find new ways for members to worship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Churches across the Mid-South are getting creative with how they are holding their Sunday services while local and state governments are prohibiting gatherings with 10 or more people.

The Pastor of Quince Church of Christ says this members came together for their Sunday services in the parking lot.

Church members were sitting in their cars or on the back of their trucks.

Nicole Carter, who brought her three children and mother, is just glad they have the chance to worship.

"That's a big deal because God has control of everything," Carter said.

Church members say they may not be able to hug but they can still wave hello and see how everyone is doing.

"Society is saying social distancing and put your gloves on," Quince Church of Christ Associate Pastor Graylon Freeman said. "We still want to maintain a relationship with the lord and the members have been very responsive to that."

The Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church put together a drive-through communion for its congregation.

"You've got to be creative in the age we are in," Pastor Eric Winston said. "There is no normalcy. So, we need to be creative."

Winston says he hopes it won't be long until things get back to normal and they're back to worshipping inside.

A number of area churches have been streaming their services online. This is the second week Quince Church of Christ has held the drive-in service.