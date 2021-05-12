ARDOT officials to give update on I-40 Mississippi River bridge closure and other repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Department of Transportation officials will hold a news conference Wednesday to share updates on the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge crossing the Mississippi River after cracks were found Tuesday.

Crews found the crack during a routine inspection and immediately began clearing traffic from the bridge and rerouting drivers to use the Interstate 55 bridge.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, officials in Tennessee said they had no estimate for a time when the bridge could reopen, adding that river traffic was also being closed due to this issue.

The bridge, opened in 1973, carries 37,000 vehicles a day, according to data from 2018. The repairs and maintenance of the bridge are handled by Tennessee Department of Transportation crews, with funding split between Arkansas and Tennessee.

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen says he’ll work with colleagues in both states to make sure the I-40 bridge repair is included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The ARDOT news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m. and can be seen in the video player above.