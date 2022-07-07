MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been arrested after she reportedly led a Poinsett County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase after speeding away from a traffic stop.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:19 a.m. Thursday, deputies pulled over a vehicle at an Exxon on Highway 69 in Trumann. Deputies reportedly stopped the vehicle after they learned the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license.

Three women were inside of the vehicle. The sheriff’s department says the driver admitted to having a suspended license, while the woman in the back passenger seat admitted to having a warrant out of Randolph County.

Deputies asked the women to get out of the vehicle. While deputies were detaining the women, the woman in the front passenger seat, identified as Imogene Murphy of Newport, jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away from the scene.

The sheriff’s department says one of the deputies on the scene got into his vehicle and pursued her. Murphy reportedly headed south on Commerce Drive towards West Main Street. She then took a curve and started spinning sideways in the middle of Commerce Drive.

The sheriff’s department says Murphy regained control of the vehicle and started driving northbound on Commerce towards Highway 69. Murphy reportedly reached a speed of 85 mph.

Murphy is said to have run a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 163 N and continued driving through Harrisburg city limits. A Jackson County deputy reportedly joined the pursuit on Highway 14.

The sheriff’s department says Murphy swerved several times, drove through a ditch, and crashed into a tree.

Murphy got out of the vehicle and began running away through a field. The deputy reportedly got out of his vehicle, pulled out his gun and demanded that she show him her hands.

The sheriff’s department says Murphy got down on her knees and was taken into custody.

Murphy reportedly told deputies she had swallowed a bag of methamphetamine. She was transported to a Newport hospital.

At one point, the speed of the chase reached 104 mph, according to the sheriff’s department.

Murphy has been charged with one count of felony fleeing. The sheriff’s department says Murphy also has an absconder warrant out of the Arkansas Board of Parole.

The sheriff’s department says the woman who had originally been driving the vehicle, identified as April Malone, was also arrested after repeatedly giving deputies the wrong name for Murphy.

April Malone

Malone has been charged with obstruction of government operations and driving on a suspended license.