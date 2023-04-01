MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency management officials in Wynne, Arkansas have issued new information regarding road closures in response to overwhelming storm damage.

According to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), they are working to assess the damages from the storm as well as clear roadways of debris.

ADEM said in a press release, “US Highway 64 from Memphis is closed at Arkansas Highway 163 intersection going into Wynne. Arkansas Highway 1 is also closed due to weather impact to city central. Please avoid these areas.”

In addition ADEM is providing hot meals on April 1 at multiple locations in Wynne, AR. THey will distribute food at Wynne Junior High at 849 Eldridge Ave. Wynne, AR 72396 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Authorities said benefits will be made available to those who request it.

ADEM said volunteers are providing cold meals and other food items at Wynne Junior High.