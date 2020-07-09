AR: cities that require wearing masks in public due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) gave the go-ahead for cities to enact a “model ordinance” requiring masks, but, as of now, he will not make it a statewide requirement. The governor signed the executive order on Friday, July 3.

The ordinance was written by the Arkansas Municipal League.

Here are the cities with mask requirements:

CONWAY: A use of masks in relation to the pandemic, Ordinance O-20-35, passed unanimously 8-0 by City Council on Monday, July 6. The ordinance does not have penalties for those who don’t comply, but businesses have the right to ask you to leave should you refuse to wear a mask.

A use of masks in relation to the pandemic, Ordinance O-20-35, passed unanimously 8-0 by City Council on Monday, July 6. The ordinance does not have penalties for those who don’t comply, but businesses have the right to ask you to leave should you refuse to wear a mask. DE QUEEN: A Resolution was passed by the City Council on Tuesday, July 7, encouraging people to wear masks in public.

A Resolution was passed by the City Council on Tuesday, July 7, encouraging people to wear masks in public. FAYETTEVILLE: Ordinance 6323 was enacted Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The 16-page face covering in public places requirement order will be in effect until the pandemic ends. A business may deny entry if the person refuses to wear a face mask.

Ordinance 6323 was enacted Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The 16-page face covering in public places requirement order will be in effect until the pandemic ends. A business may deny entry if the person refuses to wear a face mask. FORT SMITH: The Fort Smith City Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday, July 7, that “strongly encourages” wearing face masks in public. The directors will meet Saturday, July 11, at 9 a.m., to discuss writing the Resolution as a mandate.

The Fort Smith City Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday, July 7, that “strongly encourages” wearing face masks in public. The directors will meet Saturday, July 11, at 9 a.m., to discuss writing the Resolution as a mandate. HOT SPRINGS: The Board of Directors passed Resolution 20-98 “encouraging” masks to be worn in public settings on Tuesday, July 7. If a business asks a patron to leave for not wearing a mask, and they refuse, the patron can be charged with criminal trespassing.

The Board of Directors passed Resolution 20-98 “encouraging” masks to be worn in public settings on Tuesday, July 7. If a business asks a patron to leave for not wearing a mask, and they refuse, the patron can be charged with criminal trespassing. LITTLE ROCK: Executive Order 20-06 was enacted Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Exempt from the order: children two years or younger, or a medical condition that may exacerbate a person’s condition. The 12-page face covering in public places requirement order will be in effect until the pandemic ends.

ROGERS: Mask should be worn in public places where they are exposed to non-household members and six-foot distancing can’t be assured. Businesses may remove people from the establishment who don’t comply. Ordinance 20-54 was adopted Monday, July 6, 2020.

The City of Greenwood, in Sebastian County, voted 3-2 against a mask ordinance on Monday, July 6, 2020.

COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in mid-March by the World Health Organization. The virus may cause moderate symptoms, such as a fever or cough. For others, mainly older adults with underlying medical conditions, the illness is more severe and can cause pneumonia or even death.