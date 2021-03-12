Applications now online for summer youth programs in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County can now apply for the County Commissioner’s Summer Youth Program and the Mayor’s Summer Work Experience Program.

The county program kicks off June 21 and paid internships will last six weeks. The aim of the program is to teach students good work habits, positive attitudes and job skills.

Students will be paid $10 per hour and work 37.5 hours per week.

Applications can be found here.

The mayor’s eight-week program kicks off June 7 and will provide work experience for those between the ages of 18 and 24.

Students in this program will be paid $12 per hour and work Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a mandatory professional development session held Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Applications for that program can be found here.