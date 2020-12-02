Appeals court vacates agreement to resentence Tennessee inmate

Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman, left, signs a court order with the help of his attorney, Brad MacLean, right, during a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Abdur’Rahman, who was convicted of murder and is scheduled to be executed next April, claimed that prosecutors’ racially motivated dismissal of potential black jurors resulted in an unfair trial. The court order presented at the hearing will convert Abdur’Rahman’s death sentence to a sentence of life in prison if approved by the judge. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has ruled that a state trial court judge improperly reduced an inmate’s death sentence to life in prison last year.

In a 22-page decision Monday, the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals said the judge didn’t have the authority to modify Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman’s sentence based merely on an agreement between a district attorney and the defendant. The ruling means the agreement will be vacated.

The trial court can once again review the petition but must follow procedures outlined in the appeals court’s decision.

Abdur’Rahman was sentenced to death for the 1986 slaying of Patrick Daniels.

The judge resentenced him last fall based on claims that prosecutors had illegally excluded African Americans from the jury pool.