Appeals court keeps block on Mississippi 6-week abortion ban

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court is keeping a block on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions at about six weeks — when many women may not even know they are pregnant.

A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision Thursday.

The appeals judges agreed with a district court judge who blocked the six-week ban from taking effect in 2019.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state soon after the law was signed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant.

In December, the same appeals court kept a block on a separate Mississippi law to ban most abortions at 15 weeks.

