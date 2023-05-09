AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas could be facing up to life in prison, even as Gov. Greg Abbott presses for the chance to pardon him.

The two-day sentencing hearing for Daniel Perry began Tuesday. State District Judge Clifford Brown, who presided over Perry’s trial, last week denied his request for a new trial.

Perry was working as a ride-share driver in downtown Austin on the summer night in 2020 when he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran. Foster was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle as he participated in the demonstration against police killings and racial injustice.

Perry was convicted of murder in April and the verdict prompted outrage from prominent conservatives including former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, who called the shooting an act of self-defense and criticized Abbott for not coming on his show.

Abbott, a former judge who has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run, tweeted the next day that “Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws” and that he looked forward to signing a pardon once a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles hits his desk.

The board, which is stacked with Abbott appointees, has already begun what legal experts say is a highly unusual and immediate review of the case on the governor’s orders.

The governor has not said publicly how he came to his conclusion. It is not clear when the parole board will reach a decision on Perry’s case.

Perry served in the military for more than a decade and was stationed at Fort Hood, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Austin. He had just dropped off a ride-share customer when he turned onto a street filled with protesters.

Perry said he was trying to get past the crowd blocking the street when Foster pointed a rifle at him. Perry said he fired at Foster in self-defense. Witnesses testified that they did not see Foster raise his weapon, and prosecutors argued that Perry could have driven away without shooting.

After the trial, the court unsealed dozens of pages of text messages and social media posts that showed Perry having hostile views toward the Black Lives Matter protests that were prompted by the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.

In a comment on Facebook a month before the shooting, Perry allegedly wrote, “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo.”

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020. A few days later, according to court documents, Perry sent a text message to an acquaintance as protests over Floyd’s death got underway.

“I might go to Dallas to shoot looters,” Perry wrote.