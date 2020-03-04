AP: Joe Biden wins Arkansas delegates on Super Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Joe Biden supporters hold signs ahead of Biden’s Super Tuesday night event on March 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(AP) — Joe Biden has won Arkansas’ Democratic presidential primary. The state has 31 delegates at stake.

The solidly Republican state has seen intense interest from Democratic presidential hopefuls who have crowding airwaves with ads and lining up endorsements. Arkansas’ Republican Legislature last year voted to move the state’s primary in presidential years from May to March.

Biden has also won Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won Vermont and Colorado.

Biden also won Tennessee in his virtual sweep of southern states.