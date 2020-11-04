AP: Cohen wins reelection to US House seat for Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Steve Cohen has been reelected to the U.S. House, defeating Republican Charlotte Bergmann.
Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann has been reelected to represent a southeastern Tennessee district in the U.S. House. Fleischmann defeated Democrat Meg Gorman, securing a sixth term. Also reelected for a sixth term is Republican Scott DesJarlais, who represents a middle Tennessee district in the U.S. House.
Republican David Kustoff is returning to the U.S. House for a third term. He represents suburban Memphis. Republican Diane Harshbarger won the only open U.S. House seat for Tennessee. Harshbarger will replace outgoing U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t pursue a sixth term.
