AP: Cohen wins reelection to US House seat for Tennessee

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) introduces Articles of Impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Cohen and three other Democratic members of Congress introduced the documents, though the House Judiciary Committee is unlikely to support the effort. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Steve Cohen has been reelected to the U.S. House, defeating Republican Charlotte Bergmann.

Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann has been reelected to represent a southeastern Tennessee district in the U.S. House. Fleischmann defeated Democrat Meg Gorman, securing a sixth term. Also reelected for a sixth term is Republican Scott DesJarlais, who represents a middle Tennessee district in the U.S. House.

Republican David Kustoff is returning to the U.S. House for a third term. He represents suburban Memphis. Republican Diane Harshbarger won the only open U.S. House seat for Tennessee. Harshbarger will replace outgoing U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t pursue a sixth term.