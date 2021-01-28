Another suspect arrested in I-240, Poplar Avenue shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities made another arrest in connection to a shooting on I-240 at Poplar Avenue last year.

Pierre Williams was the latest suspect charged with attempted murder after the incident.

On November 29, police responded to an accident in East Memphis and found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot in his side. He told police after the shooting and crash, the suspects approached his vehicle, pistol whipped him and took his credit card and demanded his pin number.

The victim survived after giving up his bank card and pin number in exchange for his life.

Investigators said TDOT cameras captured video of multiple suspects at the crash scene. Another surveillance video captured three suspects using the man’s bank card at the Grizzly Mart located at 1700 East Holmes Road.

Pierre Williams

Jacquez Dockery, Tarrenzo Pennington and Dontavious McCollins

Anton Dyer and Allonzo Humphreys

Alan Pennington

At least five other men are facing charges. Jacquez Dockery, Tarrenzo Pennington and Dontavious McCollins were arrested just last week. Prior to that police arrested Anton Dyer and Allonzo Humphreys, saying Dyer was the alleged shooter.

At least one more suspect, Alan Pennington, is still at large. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.