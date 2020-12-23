Annual toy drive in Crenshaw, MS, goes on despite COVID-19 pandemic

CRENSHAW, Miss. — There’s no doubt COVID-19 is changing the way we celebrate the holidays.

With so many out of work, there may be fewer presents under the tree, especially for youngsters in the family.

Families started lining up early, with youngsters wide eyed in anticipation. Dozens of children getting an early Christmas thanks to the annual Crenshaw Mississippi Toy Drive. The one-day event, with sponsors providing enough toys for about 175 kids, and it comes at a critical time for many households.

“I think it’s awesome, especially with the pandemic going on, to help families out in need. I think it’s a great thing and it’s a blessing,” Jessica Hargrove said.

Organizers were taking extra precautions due to the pandemic, requiring face coverings, taking temperatures at the door and providing hand sanitizer. And while you can’t see their smiles, you get a pretty good idea of what they’re thinking.

A number of sponsors, from the Mississippi Delta to Memphis, decided this event was too important to these youngsters to postpone.

“We weren’t planning on stopping. We didn’t have no second doubt about we’re going to do it this year or not. So, it feels good,” Roosevelt Bonds, Founder Bonds Kids, Inc, said.

Parents like Teresa Winless were thankful for that decision.

“It’s good. I mean you have a lot of people that are in need of a blessing,” Winless said.

It all came down to staying as safe as possible and making sure the Christmas spirit was felt by those who need it now more than ever.

“I feel like this is very important, even before the pandemic but especially now that the pandemic is going on because we so many parents that have lost jobs and out of work,” Clarence White, organizer of the Crenshaw Annual Toy Drive, said.

There were more than 300 toys provided. So each child was able to pick two gifts.