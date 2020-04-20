Anglers fish at a safe distance at Sardis after Mississippi reopens state lakes

SARDIS, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, hoping to ease depression and anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 virus, has allowed fishing to resume on state lakes and in state parks, although park recreation areas will remain closed.

Scores of folks who dropped their lines at Sardis Lake on Monday appeared to be following social distancing guidelines.

Monday, the Fraley family traveled from Bay, Arkansas to John W. Kyle state park in North Mississippi.



“The fishing’s great. It’s a great place to get away,” said Brian Fraley.



Brothers Tyler and Bryce were anxious to do some fishing at Sardis Lake.



“Just to get out of the house, to do something. We’ve been cooped up for a few weeks now and just decided to get out,” Tyler Fraley said.

Those were pretty much the sentiments shared by dozens of anglers lining the Sardis spillway, who were practicing social distancing at the same time.

Reeves announced Friday he would allow fishing at state lakes and state park lakes as a first step in reopening Mississippi.



“I’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who safely need to get out in the sun for their own sanity,” Reeves said.



T. Ray Ellis from Sardis is glad governor reeves is taking positive action.



“I think that’s a good idea, because we need a little freedom to get out a little bit,” Ellis said.

While some folks landed a stringer full of fish Monday, others were happy with at least something on their hook.



For first-time angler Billi Rowell from St. Petersburg, Florida, fishing while social distancing worked out just fine.



“It’s been great. Everyone out here has been in good spirits,” Rowell said. “I mean everyone’s keeping their distance, but having a good day.”

