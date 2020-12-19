Angel Tree volunteers get gifts to hundreds of kids and seniors Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Angel Tree distribution was underway Saturday morning at the KROC Center, and thanks to the generosity from many of you hundreds of children and senior citizens will find something under the tree this holiday.

“Today we are serving well over 500,” said Major Everette Platt with the Salvation Army.

One by one, cars began lining up outside the Kroc Center. Inside there was even more hustling and bustling as things at the East Parkway center took on a new look — one that resembles Santa’s workshop.

“What you see behind me are gifts that people of Memphis, so full of joy and the spirit of giving, purchased for us,” said Platte, who was joined by dozens of others who have become Santa’s elves during this Angel Tree distribution.

It took a collaborative effort to get most of the donations where they needed to be. Those who registered in advance pulled up. From there, runners would retrieve the gift of goodies, returning things to the waiting car and those waiting with anticipation.

“When you don’t have the means, it is such a blessing to be able to receive from others that do.,” Platte said.

In total nearly 3,000 gifts for seniors and kids — or kids at heart — were gifted some incredible presents.