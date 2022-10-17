MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration to receive Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Monday and runs through Saturday.

Children under 12 and seniors over 65 who live in Shelby, Tipton, Fayette, Lauderdale, Crittenden, DeSoto, Tate, Tunica and counties are eligible.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. each day. Go to the Kroc Center at 800 East Parkway South in Memphis, and bring a photo ID, proof of current address, proof of birth and parental custody or guardianship of kids under 12 and proof of household income.

