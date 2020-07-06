Anakeesta opens new 360-degree observation tower overlooking Gatlinburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- We are closing in on the August election in Shelby County and preparations are underway to make sure it's a smooth one.

Time is winding down if you haven't yet registered to vote. Early voting for Shelby County's August election starts July 17, and the deadline to register is Tuesday.

You can register by mail or in person at either of the two county election commission offices until 4:30 p.m.

Workers are prepping to keep things safe for voters at the polls, including social distancing.

Election Administrator Linda Phillips said polling stations will have hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and face shields for the poll workers. There will be plexiglass between the voters and the poll workers, and disposable styluses so voter will not need to touch the voting machine.

Workers will also have masks and encourage voters to wear their masks.

You can go to shelbyvote.com, fill out the absentee ballot request, sign it and mail it, fax it or email it in. You can also call the commission to have an application sent to you.

Once the election commission gets it back, they will send you a ballot packet. You have until 7 p.m. on election day to get the ballot mailed in. You can't drop it off. It has to be mailed back.

“We have had an enormous increase in absentee requests,” Phillips said. “In an election like this, typically we would get 800 requests. We have already gotten 8,000.”

The election commission says they will not use the new voter equipment for the August election. That equipment will require extra training for workers.