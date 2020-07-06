Anakeesta opens new 360-degree observation tower overlooking Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Anakeesta’s 360-degree observation deck, part of a multi-million dollar expansion to the park, has opened to visitors in Gatlinburg.
The Anavista tower offers 360-degree views of the Smokies, even peaks as far away as Kentucky. The tower is part of Anakeesta’s $6.5 million dollar 2020 expansion.
It will also soon include a new restaurant, the Smokehouse Brewery, along with a water play area and tree house adventures. Nearly two million people have visited Anakeesta since it opened less than three years ago in one of Tennessee’s most popular tourist destinations.
Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in Gatlinburg. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
