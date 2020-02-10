An inmate dies in the hospital at Parchman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate serving a life sentence died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman, on Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says the inmate died at the prison’s hospital.

Officials do not believe there was foul play involved in the inmate’s death.

The person has not been identified as prison officials are working to notify the family.

The cause of the death is pending an autopsy report by the Sunflower County coroner.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said last week the state is in the process of closing Unit 29 at Parchman, which has been under scrutiny by activists for its living conditions. He also said MDOC is one of his administration’s main concerns.

Since December 15, 2019, 16 inmates died in Mississippi prisons.

A DeSoto County convict died two weeks ago at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, which is run by a private company.