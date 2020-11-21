Arkansas community says their final goodbyes to slain Helena-West Helena officer

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Funeral services for the fallen Helena-West Helena police officer took place at Central High School on Saturday.

Travis C. Wallace was shot and killed November 12 while following a tip about a shooting suspect.He leaves behind a young son, as well as five brothers and sisters.

Law enforcement from various agencies across the region came to support Wallace’s family.

“He wore the badge because he wanted to change our community when it didn’t want to change,” James Smith, the Helena-West Helena Police Chief, said. “He wore the badge because he loved each and every one of us.”

Wallace was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in Helena-West Helena.