Americans face new norms as coronavirus outbreaks show no sign of slowing down

A shopper wearing a mask is pictured near a sign advising out-of-stock sanitizer, facial masks and rubbing alcohol at a store following warnings about COVID-19 in Kirkland, Washington on March 5, 2020. – The US reported its first case of the disease in January and its first death on February 29 — both in the state of Washington in the country’s Pacific Northwest. Since then the toll has risen to 11 and the virus has spread to at least 14 states, infecting more than 180 people, according to an AFP tally. On Thursday, Washington state officials announced a jump in cases, from 39 to 70. Ten of the 11 deaths have been reported there, with the other in California. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

For many Americans, the past 48 hours have felt like uncharted territory.

Travel restrictions into the US are going into effect today. Leaders across the country are banning public gatherings, dozens of school districts and universities hit the pause button on classes, sports leagues suspended their seasons and major entertainment venues — like Broadway and Disney World — announced a halt in activities.

Despite the unprecedented measures, one top US health official said the number of outbreaks is “definitely going to get worse before it gets better.”

There’s no way around it, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told CNN Thursday night. “We will have a lot more cases.”

At least 1,665 cases have been reported across 47 states. At least 41 people have died: 31 in Washington state, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak with at least 457 cases; four in California; two in Florida; one in Georgia; one in Kansas; one in New Jersey and one in South Dakota.

The number of cases will likely continue jumping as more tests become available and some facilities begin conducting drive-through testing.

In New York, which reported 328 positive cases, the Broadway League said it is suspending all shows through April 12 “in support of the health and well-being of the theatre public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry.”

It was one of manycancellations that left the public stunned.

Here’s who else hit the pause button

The NBA said Wednesday it is suspending the rest of its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus. That announcement came shortly after the NCAA announced it was banning public audiences from March Madness games — and then a day later canceled the tournaments altogether.

Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the PGA Tour either canceled events over the coming weeks or suspended their seasons. And NASCAR announced they will hold their events without fans for the foreseeable future.

The National Rifle Association also said it is canceling its annual meeting set to take place next monthin Nashville. In 2018, there were more than 85,000 attendees, according to an NRA spokeswoman at the time.

And The Walt Disney Company announced the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida would be closing through the end of the month.

Bans on gatherings, schools closed

Across many states in the US, the bottom line: stay home. If you have to go out, keep your distance.

Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico and Kentucky became the first states to announce statewide shutdowns on all schools K-12.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance Thursday to shut down all public and private K-12 schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, the state’s most populous areas, for the next six weeks.

“Today’s decision has a full range of implications from learning plans and childcare, to free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch, just to name a few,” Inslee said in a statement. “I anticipate this will cause ripple effects… but we can’t afford not to do it.”

A day earlier, Inslee announced a ban on all events with more than 250 people in the state’s largest three counties. He has also issued guidance for assisting living facilities to limit visitors after at least 10 homes reported cases.

The announcement paralleled the one made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who directed events with 500 or more people to be canceled or postponed and announced only “medically necessary visits” will be allowed in nursing homes.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was standing by Cuomo’s announcement on large gatherings and called the city’s rising numbers “striking and troubling.” He said New York City saw 42 new cases in a day.

“We don’t do any of this lightly, this is difficult,” he said in a Thursday news conference. “We know it has a serious, serious impact on a number of businesses… that’s really, really painful for the many, many people who work in that field.”

Similar directives were issued by California, Oregon, New Mexico, Ohio and Utahleaders, who urged the cancellation of large public events.

In Georgia, which had its first death Thursday and reported 31 cases, officials designated a state park with emergency mobile units as an isolation location for residents who test positive.

At least nine school districts– including the state’s three largest — also announced closures as early as Friday and lasting up to two weeks.

‘We’re shutting down most of our structures of society’

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who also has banned mass gatherings, said the state should “treat this like it is. And that is a crisis.”

The state has reported five positive cases, but Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said it’s likely that number is not even close to the real amount of infections.

“We know now, just the fact of community spread says that at least 1%… of our population is carrying the virus in Ohio today,” Acton said in a news conference Thursday. “We have 11.7 million people. So the math is over 100,000. That just gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly.”

“The steps we are taking will absolutely save lives,” she said on the governor’s actions. “We’re all sort of waking up to this new reality.”

She said the state government would be releasing fact sheets and check lists to help residents “figure out what this new norm is going to be like.”

“We are basically slowly shutting down most of our structures of society,” she said.

Acton said 52 other people are also currently under investigation for coronavirusand the people that those residents likely came into contact with are in “the hundreds.”

Drive-through testing begins

Health officials have said the number of US cases is likely to be much higher and will continue to climb as more Americans are tested.

But that process, initially conducted by the CDC, has proved faulty. The slow rollout prompted the federal government to approve private labs to conduct their own testing and has so far sent more than a million tests out. Vice President Mike Pence said four million more would be available by the end of the week.

Fauci, with the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional committee Thursday the testing system currently in place is not geared to the country’s needs and “that is a failing.”

“The idea of anybody getting it (test) easily, the way people in other countries are doing it, we’re not set up for that,” Fauci said. “Do I think we should be? Yes, but we’re not.”

Communities in New York, Illinois and Colorado began moving toward drive-through testing.

Cuomo announced New York will have the first drive-through testing facility on the East Coast and officials will start testing people by appointment in New Rochelle — a suburb community that saw more than 100 cases in a little more than a week.

A suburban Illinois hospital said they will try doing the same thing, telling residents they could drive up to an ambulance and get tested without ever getting out of their car, CNN affiliate WGN reported.

In Colorado’s first drive-up facility, officials said residents will need a doctor’s note saying they need to get tested, CNN affiliate KMGH reported. Wait times ranged from three to four hours Thursday, the news station said, citing the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.