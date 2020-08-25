American Red Cross in Arkansas sending volunteers ahead of storms Laura & Marco

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Two storms, Laura and Marco, are headed toward the Gulf Coast, and the American Red Cross in Arkansas and Missouri have deployed volunteers to help out in the states of Texas and Louisiana ahead of the storms.

Sixteen volunteers from across the two states are en route as of Monday morning, August 24, to offer support with several needs such as shelters and health services.

“We have sent several volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas to help along the Gulf Coast and we anticipate more will be needed,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “COVID-19 has affected the number of our current volunteers who are available to deploy, so we are asking healthy individuals who can deploy up to 14 days to consider joining us as a temporary disaster volunteer.”

Most recently, another group of volunteers returned from deployments to Hurricane Hanna and Isaias.

DISASTER VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is recruiting members of the public to volunteer.

Individuals need to be able to deploy for a 14-day period and work 8 to 12-hour shifts.

Three hours of virtual training (six hours for supervisors) will be required prior to deployment and a pre-health screening will be conducted.

Interested volunteers are asked to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, and consult their health care provider to determine if they should deploy.

For shelters, the Red Cross needs volunteers to staff areas including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.