American Athletic Conference postpones all spring sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that all the conference’s spring sports would be postponed until further notice.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said the decision was made to err on the side of caution during the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

Aresco’s statement said the conference would continue to evaluate risks associated with collegiate sports.

The Memphis Tigers are members of the AAC.

The AAC announced early Thursday that its conference basketball tournaments would be postponed.

The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to be played without fans.