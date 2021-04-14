American Airlines to add non-stop service from Memphis to Orlando

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines announced it will soon be launching seasonal, non-stop service from Memphis International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The service will launch June 5 and will only be available on one flight each way every Saturday until September 4. The flight will depart Memphis at 7:30 a.m. CST and arrive in Orlando at 10:30 EST.

Flights from MCO to Memphis will depart at 5 p.m. EST and arrive in the Bluff City around 6 p.m. CST

“American Airlines’ seasonal service to Orlando is sure to be a welcome addition to MEM’s summer travelers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We hope to continue this momentum as we continue to work diligently to restore air service affected by the pandemic.”

Tickets for the flights will be available on American Airline’s website starting Monday, April 19.