Amber Whitehead pleads guilty in Tipton County homicide

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Amber Blair Whitehead pled guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in a Tipton County homicide.

Whitehead was originally arrested in 2018 in the case of an 81-year-old man found murdered after a fire in 2017 in a home near Drummonds. An autopsy confirmed Joseph Roman was killed before the home being set on fire. Almost a year later, Whitehead was arrested and charged for her involvement in the homicide.

Sheriff J.T. “Pancho,” Chumley said he was very pleased Whitehead pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

“I am grateful for this guilty plea,” Chumley said. “I commend both the hard work and tireless efforts of our deputies and the prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office that have worked since 2017 to bring justice for Joseph Roman and some closure to his family. Justice is beginning to prevail in this case as accountability is brought to those responsible for Mr. Roman’s murder.”

District Attorney General Mark Davidson also commented on the guilty plea by saying he is very appreciative of the hard work all parties involved have put in over the years.

“We are pleased to obtain a measure of justice in this difficult case. We commend the work of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, and we will continue to vigorously prosecute moving forward,” Davidson said.

Robert Brenner is a co-defendant in this case, and his trial is expected to begin Dec. 8. of this year.

Additionally, Tipton County Sheriff’s Department said if anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.”